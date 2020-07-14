Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.20 Million

Analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce $331.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.61 million and the lowest is $268.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $683.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $260.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.13 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

GES traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. Guess? has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after buying an additional 699,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,289,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.