GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) fell 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.53, 139,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 324,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.60 target price on GT Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of $251.45 million and a PE ratio of -16.70.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GT Gold Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

