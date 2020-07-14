GRUMA (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of GRUMA (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
GRUMA stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. GRUMA has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.
GRUMA Company Profile
