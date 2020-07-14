Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Given New $17.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 322.89% from the company’s current price.
GRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.
NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $301.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.41.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 491.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
About Gritstone Oncology
Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
