Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Given New $17.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 322.89% from the company’s current price.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $301.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 2,397.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 491.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

