GridCoin (GRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $50.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GridCoin

Get GridCoin alerts:

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.