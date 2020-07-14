Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.19.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.62 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 16.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 70,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 135,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 547,020 shares during the last quarter.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.