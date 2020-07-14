Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LOPE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $4,665,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10,790.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 192,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 27.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

