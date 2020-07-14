Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grafton Group to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 770 ($9.48) to GBX 750 ($9.23) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 824.17 ($10.14).

GFTU opened at GBX 685 ($8.43) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 356 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 997 ($12.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 653.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 720.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 33,145 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.37), for a total value of £198,538.55 ($244,325.07). Also, insider Rosheen McGuckian purchased 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.11) per share, for a total transaction of £869.88 ($1,070.49).

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

