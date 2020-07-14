Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Goodfood Market in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Raymond James also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

