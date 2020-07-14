Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Evertec (NYSE:EVTC)

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

EVTC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.02. Evertec has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 51.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Evertec in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

