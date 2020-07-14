Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Shares of EEFT opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.22. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $170.94.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

