Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

