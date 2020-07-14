Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Further Reading: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.