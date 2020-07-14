Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

EVOP opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.56.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Mark A. Chancy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

