GoByte Achieves Market Capitalization of $248,358.22 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $248,358.22 and $8,183.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoByte has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015748 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

