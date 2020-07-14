Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,719,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 5.08% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

