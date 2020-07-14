Global Digital Content (GDC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73,762.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 234.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $73,762.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded up 228.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00473943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000463 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003184 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

