Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.63 ($2.72).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Glencore stock traded up GBX 3.02 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 178.40 ($2.20). 23,321,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.26. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($28.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

