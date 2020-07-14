Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post sales of $31.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.69 million and the highest is $34.93 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $28.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $127.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.91 million to $138.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.21 million, with estimates ranging from $124.05 million to $147.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.96. 1,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,545. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $606.08 million, a P/E ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 87.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.