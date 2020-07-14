Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.15.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,707. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.21. 1,981,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775,781. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.