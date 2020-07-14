Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

GEVO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of GEVO opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 145.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,756 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Gevo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

