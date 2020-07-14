GET Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.60 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $524,095.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.04915301 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054716 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033513 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

