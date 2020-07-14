Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $29.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

GNTX opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Gentex by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gentex by 2,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

