Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target Raised to C$0.35

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GXE has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark reduced their price target on Gear Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Gear Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gear Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

GXE opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$19.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

