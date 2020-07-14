GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €25.00 ($28.09) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on G1A. Barclays set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.76 ($27.82).

ETR:G1A opened at €30.76 ($34.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €30.32 ($34.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

