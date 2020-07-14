Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.51. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 149,294 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 75,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,128 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.