G4S (LON:GFS) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of G4S (LON:GFS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on G4S from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on G4S from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G4S to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on G4S from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on G4S from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 154.44 ($1.90).

Get G4S alerts:

Shares of GFS stock opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.61) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.85. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -22.12. G4S has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.