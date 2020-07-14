FY2022 EPS Estimates for ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANTA Sports Products in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANPDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of ANPDF stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $11.01.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

