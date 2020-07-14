FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.39. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

