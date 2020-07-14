FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apartment Investment and Management Co Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.88.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIV. Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

