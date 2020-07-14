FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Victory Capital Holdings Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4,846.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 50,892 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $847,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 553,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 4,404 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkes bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $479,260.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

