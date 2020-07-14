FY2020 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Increased by KeyCorp

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,540,000 after buying an additional 239,240 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

