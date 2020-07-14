FY2020 EPS Estimates for NYSE:SLQT Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:SLQT)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NYSE:SLQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded NYSE:SLQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52. NYSE:SLQT has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

