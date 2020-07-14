FY2020 EPS Estimates for Novavax, Inc. Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Novavax in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.69). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2021 earnings at $20.93 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $50.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $74.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $104.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.50. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 14,736.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Novavax by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

