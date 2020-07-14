FY2020 EPS Estimates for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41.

About KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

