FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centamin PLC Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Centamin in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centamin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Centamin alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centamin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.43.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.