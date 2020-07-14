FY2020 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Calian Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of CGY opened at C$58.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $556.59 million and a PE ratio of 21.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.41. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$31.29 and a 1-year high of C$60.98.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$104.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.25 million.

In other Calian Group news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 13,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.23, for a total transaction of C$691,995.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$872,032.08. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.28, for a total transaction of C$31,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,023,026.88. Insiders have sold a total of 29,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,218 in the last three months.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

