FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $9.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.55. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $108.82 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,518,000 after purchasing an additional 597,605 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,092,000 after purchasing an additional 121,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,964,000 after purchasing an additional 185,429 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,449,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,758,000 after purchasing an additional 256,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

