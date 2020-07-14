FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rio Tinto in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $5.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.84.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

