FY2020 Earnings Forecast for OrganiGram Holdings Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
OrganiGram stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of -0.02. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 934.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 103,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OrganiGram
OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.
