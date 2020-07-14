FY2020 Earnings Estimate for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Main First Bank cut JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

About JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

