Fusion Price Tops $0.65 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00007084 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, IDEX and Liquid. Fusion has a market cap of $29.69 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 29.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,163.09 or 0.99544942 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 63,093,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,523,644 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cobinhood, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.