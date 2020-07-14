FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Receives Sell Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their sell rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $12.45 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $14.60.
FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile
There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.
