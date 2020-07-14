FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Receives Sell Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their sell rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $12.45 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000.

