Fruth Investment Management Sells 410 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.