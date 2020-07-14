Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresnillo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

