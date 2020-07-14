Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

FC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of FC stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $257.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.70, a PEG ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Fung acquired 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,353 shares in the company, valued at $838,131.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $242,280. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.