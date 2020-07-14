Franklin Covey Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research report issued on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins expects that the business services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the year.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

FC opened at $18.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $257.98 million, a P/E ratio of -54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.56. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 58.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 452,998 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Franklin Covey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 700,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $678,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Fung bought 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,131.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $242,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

