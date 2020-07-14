FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.26.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.45. FOX has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,659 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in FOX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in FOX by 353.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 383,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 298,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

