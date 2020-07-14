Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Raised to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBHS. Nomura Securities raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.38.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.