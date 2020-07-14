FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.44.

NYSE FMC opened at $100.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,001,000 after acquiring an additional 107,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,619,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in FMC by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,059,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

