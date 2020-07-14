FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

FLT stock opened at $248.30 on Tuesday. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

